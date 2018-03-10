МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

SEHA: Vardar in routine win over Vojvodina

Saturday, March 10, 2018  4:38 PM

Novi Sad, 10 March 2018 (MIA) - SEHA holders Vardar beat Serbia's Vojvodina 36:32 in the penultimate round of the regional handball league on Saturday.

Vardar took the lead from the start and held a four-goal advantage at halftime (13:17). After the break, the guests routinely maintained the lead until the end of the match.

Luka Cindric was Vardar's best player with seven goals, followed by Igor Karacic and Jorge Maqueda with five each.

Vardar is still unbeaten in the league, registering 16 wins and one draw prior to the last match against Croatia's Nexe on Tuesday.

The SEHA Final Four tournament will take place in Skopje on April 13-15. ik/16:37

