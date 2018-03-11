Handball: Vardar women beat Buducnost in final CL group match
- Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:26 AM
Podgorica, 11 March 2018 (MIA) - Women's handball club Vardar beat Buducnost 30:25 in the final match of the group stage of the EHF Champions League in Podgorica on Saturday.
Vardar took the lead from the start and held a three-goal advantage at halftime (15:12). Despite the hosts drawing early in the second period, Vardar regained control over the result and brought the match to a close.
Vardar ends the group stage in first place and is set to meet Denmark's Midtjylland in the April quarterfinals. ik/11:25
