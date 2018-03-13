Struggling Southampton sack manager Pellegrino
- Tuesday, March 13, 2018 8:43 AM
London, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - Struggling Premier League club Southampton sacked Argentinian manager Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday with only eight matches remaining in the league season, AFP reports.
Pellegrino took over at St Mary’s on a three-year deal last June, but Southampton announced in a statement that they had parted company with the 46-year-old with the club only one place and one point above the relegation zone.
“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway,” the statement added.
A disastrous run of form that has seen the Saints win only one of their last 17 Premier League matches always appeared likely to end in Pellegrino’s demise.
The former Alaves coach did lead the south-coast club into the FA Cup quarter-finals, with the now-managerless side set to visit third-tier Wigan in the last eight on Sunday. ik/08:42
