Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Vardar with another SEHA - Gazprom League record

Tuesday, March 13, 2018  8:52 PM

Vardar with another SEHA - Gazprom League record

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - With a 29:25 home win over NEXE, in what was their final SEHA - Gazprom League regular season appearance, Macedonia's handball team Vardar have managed to break yet another SEHA League record becoming the first one with 17 wins and one draw in 18 regular season matches winning record-breaking 52 points.

'Red&Black' will now have to wait and see how the situation unfolds in order to find out who will be their F4 semi-final opponent. Considering current situation it will most likely, due to a home defeat against Gorenje on Tuesday, be Meshkov Brest.

NEXE have once again delivered a solid outing against reigning European champs forcing them to put in a bit more effort than they expected in order to reach record-breaking seventeenth regular season win.

Gonzalez' players struggled to open the gap early widening it to three and finally sealing the deal with a little less than ten minutes left on the clock (24:21).

It was obvious NEXE played without pressure today but they committed a lot of turnovers and if they were a bit more focused, they could have reached an even better result in Macedonian capital on Tuesday. Ivan Cupic scored five for Vardar while on the other side Ante Gadza and Marin Sipic netted four each for NEXE. Strahinja Milic had 14 saves, Perica Lelic three less. lk/20:50

