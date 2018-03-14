Lindsey Vonn earns 82nd career victory as Sofia Goggia claims downhill World Cup title

Are, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn each had something to celebrate when their season-long rivalry in downhill concluded Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

Goggia followed up her Olympic downhill gold medal by claiming the season-long World Cup title in the discipline.

Vonn narrowly beat Goggia to win the race at the World Cup finals, but the American ended up three points behind the Italian in the standings.

"It was really a [tough] race, but she won the race and I won this," Goggia said as she hugged the crystal globe trophy. "It's always an honor to race her."

"After the gold in Korea I knew that I could also win this cup, but it wasn't easy," the Italian added. "I was a bit uncertain after missing a gate in training, but I skied well today."

The only other Italian woman to win the downhill title was Isolde Kostner in 2001 and 2002.

In a shortened race that was more like a sprint than a full downhill, Vonn clocked 55.65 seconds to finish 0.06 ahead of Goggia, her friend and rival.

Vonn picked up her 82nd World Cup win, moving within four of Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86.

It was Vonn's fourth straight World Cup downhill win, after settling for bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics behind Goggia and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.

After crossing the line first and pushing Goggia down to second, Vonn needed another racer to finish ahead of Goggia, but the help never came.

American skier Alice McKennis came closest but finished third, 0.28 behind.

"I've never suffered so much waiting for the end of a race," Goggia said. "But in the end, it turned out well."

It was McKennis' second career podium result, more than five years after she won a downhill in St. Anton, Austria.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein, the only other woman with a chance of claiming the title, finished seventh in the race and third in the standings, 115 points behind Goggia.

The start of the race was delayed by snowfall, wind and fog.

Super-G races are scheduled for Thursday in Are, which will host next season's world championships. lk/17:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.