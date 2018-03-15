Brilliant Barca, Bayern coast into quarter-finals

Barcelona, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - Lionel Messi produced a masterclass as Barcelona whipped Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, AP reports.

The skilful Argentinian scored twice - beating goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois between his legs on both occasions - and set up goalscorer Ousmane Dembele as the Spanish powerhouse ran riot at Nou Camp.

Barcelona's victory in the end-to-end clash gave Ernesto Valverde's men a 4-1 aggregate win.

Joining them in the last eight is treble-chasing Bayern Munich who eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 for an 8-1 aggregate win.

The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Muller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.

Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net.

They did manage to pull a goal back through Vagner Love's effort in the 58th minute which breathed some brief life into the hosts but Bayern substitute Sandro Wagner chested in a David Alaba cross with six minutes remaining to make sure of Bayern's victory.

"Even though the first match was 5-0, it was not easy. It is normal for the team to relax from time to time and now show the desired performance, but we scored eight goals in two games of the round of 16 and this shows how good a team we are," Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes told reporters via a translator.

Heynckes, who said he had no preference for his side's next opponents, is now targeting a treble with Bayern on course to wrap up the Bundesliga title having also reached the German Cup semi-finals.

"Of course we are hungry (to complete a treble). We want the Champions League, we are very determined, and we also want the German Cup."

Barcelona and Bayern will join Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Roma and Sevilla in Friday's quarter-final draw. ik/08:43

