Macedonia drops a spot in FIFA ranking
- Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:57 PM
Zurich, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian football team has dropped a spot at the latest FIFA ranking and is now 75th.
Macedonia will play friendlies against Finland and Azerbaijan in Antalya on March 23 and 27 respectively.
Germany heads the list, followed by Brazil and Portugal. The Top 10 also includes Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, France and Chile. ik/12:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:34 PM | PM Zaev meets EEAS delegation
Macedonia and the European Union share common policies and approach to the fight against radical ext...
- 9:03 PM | Ohrid hosts kick-off event of Western Balkan Alumni Association
Students from Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Kosovo, who had an oppo...
- 7:00 PM | Slovak president asks deputy PM to form new govt
Slovakia's president Thursday asked Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to form a new government ...
- 6:52 PM | US punishes Russians over vote meddling
The US has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians, accusing them of interference in the 2016 US election a...
- 6:21 PM | Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade
The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss w...