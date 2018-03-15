МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Macedonia drops a spot in FIFA ranking

Thursday, March 15, 2018  12:57 PM

Macedonia drops a spot in FIFA ranking

Zurich, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian football team has dropped a spot at the latest FIFA ranking and is now 75th.

Macedonia will play friendlies against Finland and Azerbaijan in Antalya on March 23 and 27 respectively.

Germany heads the list, followed by Brazil and Portugal. The Top 10 also includes Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, France and Chile. ik/12:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/21/2017 11:02:05 AM FIFA ranking: Macedonia ends 2017 in 76. spot
10/16/2017 11:31:05 AM Macedonia advances 18 spots in FIFA ranking
9/14/2017 11:27:29 AM Macedonia advances 32 spots at FIFA ranking
8/10/2017 1:59:32 PM Macedonia ranked 135. at latest FIFA ranking
7/6/2017 4:17:33 PM Macedonia advances two spots in FIFA ranking

Mosaic

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-...

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Top