Macedonia drops a spot in FIFA ranking

Zurich, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian football team has dropped a spot at the latest FIFA ranking and is now 75th.

Macedonia will play friendlies against Finland and Azerbaijan in Antalya on March 23 and 27 respectively.

Germany heads the list, followed by Brazil and Portugal. The Top 10 also includes Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, France and Chile. ik/12:43

###

