Friday, March 16, 2018, 

Liverpool draw Manchester City in Champions League quarter-finals

Friday, March 16, 2018  12:45 PM

Nyon, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - Premier League leaders Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League quarter-final, while Juventus play holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final, AFP reports.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will host Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield for the first leg, either on April 3 or April 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real team-mates will be happy to be playing the second leg of their tie at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Juventus, whose experience proved lethal to English club Tottenham in the last 16.

The Italian Serie A side, beaten 4-1 by Real in Cardiff last season, will host the first leg in Turin following the draw on Friday at Uefa headquarters.

In the other ties, surprise qualifiers Sevilla take on Bayern Munich and Barcelona were paired with Roma. Roma will have unhappy memories after losing 1-6 on their last visit to the Nou Camp. ik/12:44

 

