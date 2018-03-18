Indian Wells: Roger Federer battles past Borna Coric to reach final

Indian Wells, 18 March 2018 (MIA) - World number one Roger Federer made his best start to a season and reached the BNP Paribas Open final with a hard-fought win over Croatia's Borna Coric.

The Swiss beat 49th-ranked Coric 5-7 6-4 6-4 at Indian Wells.

The win was Federer's 17th of the year, surpassing his previous career best of 16 consecutive victories in 2006.

He will face Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the final after the sixth seed's emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Canada's Milos Raonic.

Defending champion Federer is searching for a record sixth title at Indian Wells but he will have to overcome the man who beat him at the US Open last year.

He has won 39 of 43 sets this year and claimed titles at the Australian Open and the ATP event at Rotterdam. lk/13:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.