Buffon close to clean sheet record

Rome, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will beat his own Serie A clean sheet record if he doesn’t concede in the first 43 minutes against Milan, Football Italia reports.

The Bianconeri haven’t conceded a single league goal in 2018, and they’ve let in just one since the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19.

That goal was conceded in a 3-1 win over Verona, when Wojciech Szczesny was between the posts, as he was against Samp.

Buffon hasn’t conceded for 10 consecutive games, and in total he’s gone 931 minutes without picking the ball out of his net.

In Saturday’s game against Spal at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, he once again beat Sebastian Rossi’s record from 1993-94, when the Milan goalkeeper went 929 minutes without conceding.

Now Gigi is looking to break his own record from the 2015-16 season, when he went 973 minutes without conceding before Andrea Belotti beat him in the Derby della Mole.

A clean sheet in the first half against Milan when Serie A resumes will see him beat his own record.

However, he’s still barely halfway to the world record of 1816 minutes, which was set by Vasco da Gama’s Pereira de Matos in the 1992-93 season. ik/08:32

