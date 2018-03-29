Suning want to sell Inter: report

Milan, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Suning Group would gladly sell Inter, claims the Corriere della Sera newspaper, but nobody is ready to pay EUR 600m for the club.

The rapport between Chinese giants Suning and Inter has been gradually deteriorating, as Financial Fair Play issues and the failure to qualify for Europe saw them tighten the purse strings, reports Football Italia.

on Wednesday, technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini terminated his contract by mutual consent just hours after Fabio Capello quit as coach of their other football club, Jiangsu Suning.

According to the Corriere della Sera, Suning Group chiefs would sell Inter and move on to other projects, but it will be extremely difficult to find someone ready to pay EUR 600m.

The Chinese conglomerate bought the club in June 2016, owning 68.55 per cent of the shares, while Erick Thohir remains President with 31.05 per cent, despite having very little to do with the running of the side or Suning. ik/09:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.