Suning want to sell Inter: report
- Thursday, March 29, 2018 9:22 AM
Milan, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Suning Group would gladly sell Inter, claims the Corriere della Sera newspaper, but nobody is ready to pay EUR 600m for the club.
The rapport between Chinese giants Suning and Inter has been gradually deteriorating, as Financial Fair Play issues and the failure to qualify for Europe saw them tighten the purse strings, reports Football Italia.
on Wednesday, technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini terminated his contract by mutual consent just hours after Fabio Capello quit as coach of their other football club, Jiangsu Suning.
According to the Corriere della Sera, Suning Group chiefs would sell Inter and move on to other projects, but it will be extremely difficult to find someone ready to pay EUR 600m.
The Chinese conglomerate bought the club in June 2016, owning 68.55 per cent of the shares, while Erick Thohir remains President with 31.05 per cent, despite having very little to do with the running of the side or Suning. ik/09:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:00 AM | Grujevski extradition postpones "Treasury" for May 17
The hearing in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case codenamed "Treasury" has been postponed for Ma...
- 10:10 AM | Philharmonic to celebrate Bernstein's birth centenary this evening
Bernstein 100, the Macedonian Philharmonic concert to be given on Thursday evening, celebrates the b...
- 9:39 AM | Dimitrov and Kotzias prepare for Vienna name talks, both sides seek dignified solution
Both Macedonia and Greece want dignified solution for the name dispute which will be a result of com...
- 9:31 AM | Hearings in three SPO cases
Hearings in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) cases codenamed "Treasury", "Tariff" and "Trust" are s...
- 9:15 AM | Best women managers to be rewarded
The 22. event on recognizing the Top 10 women managers in Macedonia, organized by agency "Marili" wi...