Antić to miss Mornar deciding game with ankle injury

Belgrade, 29 March 2018 (MIA) – Belgrade's Crvena zvezda will not have Macedonian basketball player Pero Antić on its team to play the decisive game of the ABA league's playoffs semi-final against Mornar from Bar, Montenegro.

The international power forward has injured his ankle and will be sidelined for two weeks while he recovers.

Antić will miss the last two Euroleague games, against Real Madrid on Friday and against CSKA Moscow on April 5.

The more pressing problem, however, is that he will not be playing Mornar.

Zvezda's coach Dušan Alimpijević cannot count on Nemanja Dangubić, either, due to his knee injury.

The ABA League playoffs semi-final Zvezda vs. Mornar game is scheduled for April 2 in Belgrade at 9 pm. mr/12:29

