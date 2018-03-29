Fifa confirms no British referees will take part at Russia World Cup

London, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - There will be no British referees at the 2018 World Cup in Russia for the first time in 80 years. Fifa has announced 99 referees and assistants for the tournament, with none from England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, The Guardian reports.

Mark Clattenburg was the only British referee named on Fifa’s long list of officials in summer 2016 but he forfeited his place when he left his job with the Premier League in February 2017 to move to Saudi Arabia.

The FA attempted to replace Clattenburg but its request was rejected by Fifa. That means there will be no British officials taking part at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1938.

Video assistant referees (VAR) will be chosen from the pool of officials at the tournament, with all selected to attend a two-week seminar at the Italian Football Association’s base in Coverciano next month.

Europe will be represented by referees from Germany, Turkey, Russia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia and France, while there are six each from Africa, Asia, north and South America and two from Oceania.

England’s Howard Webb was Britain’s sole representative at the World Cups in 2010 and 2014, taking charge of the final in 2010 between Spain and the Netherlands. In total three English referees have taken charge of the World Cup final – a tally that is equalled only by Italy. William Ling officiated West Germany’s surprise victory over Hungary in 1954 and Jack Taylor refereed West Germany’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in 1974 before Webb oversaw Andrés Iniesta’s extra-time goal for Spain in South Africa.

The Football Association and referees’ association PGMOL work together to put forward their choices for Fifa’s international list. The final decision is taken by the FA Referees’ Committee and they nominated Martin Atkinson, Stuart Attwell, Robert Madley, Michael Oliver, Craig Pawson, Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney for 2018. lk/19:54

