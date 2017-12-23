Gruevski blames some VMRO-DPMNE members for party's defeat at local elections
- Saturday, December 23, 2017 3:44 PM
Valandovo, 23 December 2017 (MIA) - Former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski, whose irrevocable resignation is being confirmed Saturday at the party's extraordinary congress, blamed the disloyalty of some members for the party's defeat at the recent local elections in Macedonia.
'All reports point out that many of our officials at various levels and from different reasons betrayed the VMRO-DPMNE's interests, which contributed substantially to the election result,' Gruevski said, presenting the analysis of the party's defeat at the municipal poll.
He also accused the political rival SDSM for its operation, codenamed 'VMRO'. SDSM representatives, Gruevski said, were visiting VMRO-DPMNE members, officials in the period between June and October.
'Such break-in is the first for the last 15 years. The new party leadership mustn't ignore this phenomenon but take decisive measures to punish and oust those who acted inappropriately. If he fails to do so the same may happen at the next elections and the party will suffer yet another defeat,' Gruevski said.
He also urged for unmotivated, fatigued party officials to be replaced with enthusiastic ones.
VMRO-DPMNE delegates attending the congress declared Gruevski for the party's honorary leader.
Representatives of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the International Republican and National Democratic Institutes are also attending the VMRO-DPMNE congress. lk/15:44
