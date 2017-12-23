Hoyt Yee: Athens and Skopje have an excellent opportunity for name issue settlement in 2018

Skopje, 23 December 2017 (MIA) - Athens and Skopje have an excellent opportunity to solve the name issue in 2018, as the leadership and good will exhibited recently by both governments on this matter are encouraging, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee, says in an interview with Greece's news agency ANA-MPA.

'The negotiations will be difficult, and both sides must make compromises, but the initial talks under the mediation of UN Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz seem to have been constructive. We continue to support the UN process and encourage both countries to negotiate in good faith, with the facilitation of UN Special Envoy Nimetz,' Yee says.

The US, he says, is encouraged by the positive tone set by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's government, especially with regard to improving relations with neighbors.

'Zaev's government has demonstrated a clear commitment to rule of law and transparency, and the US is committed to supporting the government's ambitious reform efforts,' Yee says.

He also points out that both rounds of recent local elections were competitive and took place in an environment that respected fundamental freedoms.

Yee denies media reports claiming that he will be a new US Ambassadors to Skopje, saying that the White House is the only authority on such matters and 'it has not made any such announcements'. lk/16:53

