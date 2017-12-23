Hristijan Mickoski becomes new opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader

Skopje, 23 December 2017 (MIA) – Hristijan Mickoski, opposition VMRO-DPMNNE secretary general, has been elected Saturday for the party’s leader garnering the votes of 376 delegates.

At the party’s extraordinary congress, which took place on 23-24 December in Valandovo, 428 out of 438 present delegates participated in the voting process, which produced 52 invalid ballots.

My main goal is to consolidate the party to score a victory at the next elections, Mickoski told the gathering.

‘Now is the time to be united to meet the expectations and demands of VMRO-DPMNE and Macedonia. New energy is required as our citizens wish for brightness and hope while the current developments in the country bring only darkness and disappointment,’ Mickoski said.

I envisage Macedonia as prosperous country of happy citizens, Mickoski said, adding that he would work for ‘technological development, investments, better education, health care, employment rate and independent judiciary.

Macedonia’s future is within the EU and NATO and the country should make real progress and resolve the problems via dialogue to that effect, the new VMRO-DPMNE leader said.

He also criticized the ruling SDSM for lack of ideas, economic collapse of the country and poor living standard of citizens.

Mickoski refuted the claims that he would be someone’s puppet, saying that he intended to impose more dynamic working pace, take advice from and make decisions with the party members and fight for their common idea.

Former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski asked the new one to work on uniting the party.

He also called on the political rivals to work on national reconciliation, notifying in this respect the need of adopting a law on amnesty with regards to the 27 April events in the Parliament.

‘It’s the only way for the country to move forward and put an end to political vendettas,’ Gruevski said.

VMRO-DPMNE delegates attending the congress declared Gruevski for the party's honorary leader.

They also adopted three resolutions on Macedonia’s integration with the EU and NATO; economic growth & development, as well as condemnation of SDSM-led political prosecution. lk/19:45

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.