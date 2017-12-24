Speaker Xhaferi extends Christmas greetings
- Sunday, December 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a note of congratulations Sunday to the Catholic Church in Macedonia, Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov and all Roman Catholic believers celebrating Christmas.
'Let this holiday and upcoming festive season bring good thought, tranquility and equality for all. Share the joy of the holiday season will your beloved ones. I wish for the holidays to bring you happiness, health and welfare in your homes,' Xhaferi says, calling for unity towards better future of all citizens of Macedonia. lk/11:42
