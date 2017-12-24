МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 

Speaker Xhaferi extends Christmas greetings

Sunday, December 24, 2017  11:44 AM

Speaker Xhaferi extends Christmas greetings

Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a note of congratulations Sunday to the Catholic Church in Macedonia, Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov and all Roman Catholic believers celebrating Christmas.

'Let this holiday and upcoming festive season bring good thought, tranquility and equality for all. Share the joy of the holiday season will your beloved ones. I wish for the holidays to bring you happiness, health and welfare in your homes,' Xhaferi says, calling for unity towards better future of all citizens of Macedonia. lk/11:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/24/2017 1:16:47 PM PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers
8/28/2017 12:28:35 PM Parliament Speaker Xhaferi congratulates Assumption of Mother of God Holiday
1/6/2017 1:32:13 PM Interim PM Dimitriev congratulates Christmas
1/6/2017 11:04:36 AM President Ivanov extends Christmas greetings
12/24/2014 6:36:24 PM PM Gruevski extends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers
Top