PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers
- Sunday, December 24, 2017 1:16 PM
Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent a note of congratulations Sunday to the Catholic Church in Macedonia, Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov and all Roman Catholic believers celebrating Christmas.
'Each year the birth of Jesus Christ brings new hope for better tomorrow of each person, family. We are all invited to build more humane, just world in every home and society, believing that in peace and tranquility we have an opportunity of more prosperous future for all,' PM Zaev says in his note. lk/13:16
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...