МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 

PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers

Sunday, December 24, 2017  1:16 PM

PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers

Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent a note of congratulations Sunday to the Catholic Church in Macedonia, Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov and all Roman Catholic believers celebrating Christmas.

'Each year the birth of Jesus Christ brings new hope for better tomorrow of each person, family. We are all invited to build more humane, just world in every home and society, believing that in peace and tranquility we have an opportunity of more prosperous future for all,' PM Zaev says in his note. lk/13:16

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/24/2017 11:44:04 AM Speaker Xhaferi extends Christmas greetings
1/6/2017 1:32:13 PM Interim PM Dimitriev congratulates Christmas
1/6/2017 11:04:36 AM President Ivanov extends Christmas greetings
12/24/2014 6:36:24 PM PM Gruevski extends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers
12/24/2013 3:22:30 PM PM Gruevski sends Catholic Christmas greetings
Top