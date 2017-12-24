PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings to Catholic believers

Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent a note of congratulations Sunday to the Catholic Church in Macedonia, Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov and all Roman Catholic believers celebrating Christmas.

'Each year the birth of Jesus Christ brings new hope for better tomorrow of each person, family. We are all invited to build more humane, just world in every home and society, believing that in peace and tranquility we have an opportunity of more prosperous future for all,' PM Zaev says in his note. lk/13:16

