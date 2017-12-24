Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar

Skopje, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Christmas Eve on Sunday.

Traditionally, the holy mass on occasion of the holiday will be held Sunday evening in Catholic Cathedral "Most Holy Heart of Jesus" in Skopje.

Vice-President for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev will attend the mass, his office said in a press release.

The Macedonian, Serbian and Russian Orthodox churches, the Jerusalem Patriarchate and monasteries at Mount Athos celebrate Christmas Eve according to the Julian calendar, 13 days later.

It is believed throughout the Christian world that the birth of Christ brought light to the truth about mankind, with the event fulfilling the Old Testament prophesy about the birth of the savior. lk/13:30

