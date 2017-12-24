Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government

Gostivar, 24 December 2017 (MIA) - The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations for the party's second congress, MIA reports from Gostivar.

The gathering is set to decide on the party's status within the government, namely whether it will stay or quit the coalition. Party's leader Zijadin Sela is expected to offer a report on his recent meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The party's central assembly will also review a report on results of the Alliance of Albanians at the recent local elections.

At a meeting with PM Zaev on Thursday, Sela refused the offered position - Vice-Premier for reforms. The Alliance of Albanians wishes for its candidate to be appointed as a new health minister, Sela told reporters after the meeting.

The post has been vacant for two months as Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians, who served as Health Minister, was meanwhile elected for Gostival Mayor at the recent local elections.

In an interview with Telma TV 'Night Studio' show, Zaev said that none of the government coalition partners was entitled to a certain ministerial post, pointing out that the Alliance of Albanians got the top position of the Ministry of Health in the first cabinet composition because of the references of the party's candidate - Arben Taravari. lk/14:22

###

