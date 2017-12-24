Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition

Gostivar, 24 December 2017 (MIA) – The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday after a regular meeting of the party’s central assembly.

Talking to reporters, Sela voiced belief that he and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev would meet again to discuss on conditions for the future cooperation within the government’s coalition.

In spite of the announcements about today’s party meeting, Sela said a possibility for the Alliance of Albanians to quit the government coalition was not a subject of discussion.

The meeting only reviewed a report on the Alliance of Albanians’ results at the recent local elections and activities for preparation of the party’s second congress, he said.

The Alliance of Albanians wishes for its candidate to be appointed as a new health minister.

The post has been vacant for about two months as Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians, who served as Health Minister, was meanwhile elected for Gostival Mayor at the recent local elections.

In an interview with Telma TV 'Night Studio' show, PM Zaev said that none of the government coalition partners was entitled to a certain ministerial post, pointing out that the Alliance of Albanians got the top position of the Ministry of Health in the first cabinet composition because of the references of the party's candidate - Arben Taravari.

The proposals for fulfilling the vacant ministerial posts have been already submitted to the Parliament and the nominee of the Alliance of Albanians - the government's coalition partner - was unacceptable, PM Zaev said.

Referring to the government proposal Venko Filipce to be a new Health Minister, Zaev said he was the right person who would implement the health care reforms. lk/19:27

###

