Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to resume Monday its 22. session over the appointment of a new Public Prosecutor, following the discussion on the Government's nominee Ljubomir Joveski.

The Public Prosecutor, elected by a simple majority, has a six-year term with the right to be reappointed.

The Government nominated Joevski, member of the Public Prosecutors Council, on November 7. The decision is based on Joveski's experience in the field and the positive opinion given by the Council.

Former public prosecutor was dismissed by the Parliament on August 17 due to his poor, unprofessional performance and failure to bring criminal charges for acts stipulated by the law, thus undermining the reputation of the Public Prosecutor's Office. ik/08:07

