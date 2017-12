Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Premiere of documentary "Gulcinar Ilhami Emin" dedicated to the life and work of poet and writer Ilhami Emin will be screened in the Macedonian Cinematheque on Monday.

Ismet Arasan is the director, Erdal Guney is the music author, while Mustafa Kemal Korkmaz is the cinematographer.

The film is supported by Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Macedonian Ministry of Culture.

Ilhami Emin, 86, is a Turkish poet, writer and journalist from Macedonia. He graduated at the Department of Macedonian Language and Literature within the Skopje-based Pedagogical Academy.

He is known as the "poet of the rose", because he has given the rose a new meaning, especially because of the use of its metaphor in his poetry.

Emin has published a number of works as drama plays, set at the stage of the Skopje-based Turkish Theatre, but also translated works by renowned Turkish writers.

Emin has won a number of awards, including the Macedonian PEN award and the "Koco Racin" best novel award. ik/08:23

