Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Catholic believers celebrate Monday Christmas – the Birth of Jesus Christ. Traditionally, on the occasion of the holiday, holy mass was held Sunday evening in Catholic Cathedral “Most Holy Heart of Jesus” in Skopje.

President Gjorge Ivanov, with his wife, Deputy Prime Ministers for Economic Affairs and European Affairs, Koco Angjushev and Bujar Osmani, Minister without Portfolio in charge of Diaspora, Edmond Ademi, Prime Minister's Adviser Cvetanka Laskova, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political parties, religious communities attended the holy mass.

The Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov congratulating the Christmas to Catholic Believers read the Christmas message.

“We celebrate an event of faith that is a gift for a man who has an open heart. It's Christmas. It is never too late to go back and transform into a Christmas mystery despite the difficult facts that mark the 21st century. Let’s this night make our hearts happy, not to be slaves of wealth and selfishness but to accept the poor with their simplicity. Open the doors to Christ to freely enter our life and our history. Congratulating you Christmas, I just want with the simplicity of the shepherds and with the faith of the holy family to accept Christ the Savior and widely open our hearts to the problems of today in which little ones beg for the right to life. I wish merry Christmas to clergy, monks and to all believers. Christ is Born!" reads the message by Bishop of Skopje and Apostolic Exarch of Macedonia Kiro Stojanov.

Christmas is celebrated by Greek, Bulgaria, Romanian, Ukrainian and Georgian Orthodox Churches according to Gregorian calendar, while Macedonian Serbian and Russian Orthodox Churches, the Jerusalem Patriarchate as well as monasteries at Mount Athos celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7. sk/09:01

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.