Gasoline, diesel prices slightly up

Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Gasoline and diesel prices go up by MKD 0.5-1 as of Monday midnight, says the Regulatory Energy Commission (REC).

The new price of gasoline EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 66.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 - MKD 68, EURODIESEL (D-E V) - MKD 55, and extra light household fuel (EL-1) - MKD 44.

Under the REC decision, the retail price of crude oil M-1 HC also increases and now stands at MKD 28.6 per kilogram. ik/12:36

