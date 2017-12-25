Name issue needs to be solved, no concessions over identity: Vice Premier

Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - The name issue needs to be solved and people should decide whether this is Northern, Upper or New Macedonia. These options are all acceptable for me, Vice Premier Koco Angjusev told the weekend edition of Kanal 77 radio show "Stadion".

Angjusev says the name problem is an internal issue and relates to business, because economic prosperity requires rule of law and stable political situation, namely EU and NATO accession.

"This means a name compromise. The Government possesses the capacity and responsibility to discuss this topic, there are also positive signals coming from the international community and Greece. The Macedonian identity and the language is the red line from which there should be no concessions. Regarding the name, we should incorporate a certain qualifier that would be internationally acceptable. People should decide whether this is Northern, Upper or New Macedonia. These options are all acceptable for me," says Angjusev.

Regarding tax hikes, Angjusev elaborates that the Government is not mulling an increase of the VAT, profit tax, property tax, but only the personal tax among high-income individuals, thus creating a proper social balance in the country.

He says there is over-employment in the public administration, but lack of professional staff, which will be solved through a so-called 'soft mechanism'.

"For example, if a plant owner wants to take staff from the administration, he/she will be compensated in the amount of 20 percent of the salary given to the employee. This is the mechanism used to prevent people from being laid off. We expect to solve this surplus in the administration numbers over a period of 1-2 years", claims Angjusev.

He knows new VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski well, since they both come from the ranks of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering.

"I encourage the opposition to be strong, because a country can go astray without it, as was the case over the past 11 years. I wish VMRO-DPMNE to come out of this situation, which would be beneficial for the entire community and society in general", underlines Vice Premier Angjusev. ik/13:08

