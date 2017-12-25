Ljubomir Joveski elected Public Prosecutor

Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament elected Ljubomir Joveski to the post Public Prosecutor on Monday, after 61 MPs voted in favor of his appointment, with only one abstention.

Opposition MPs did not take part in the debate and the vote.

The Public Prosecutor has a six-year term with the right to be reappointed.

The Government nominated Joveski, member of the Public Prosecutors Council, on November 7. The decision is based on Joveski's experience in the field and the positive opinion given by the Council.

Former public prosecutor Marko Zvrlevski was dismissed by the Parliament on August 17 due to his poor, unprofessional performance and failure to bring criminal charges for acts stipulated by the law, thus undermining the reputation of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

