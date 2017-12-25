Macedonia Public Prosecution to distance itself from executive government, pledges Joveski
- Monday, December 25, 2017 3:06 PM
Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Swearing in after being elected on Monday, Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski pledged to respect the Constitution and the laws, to perform his job 'honorably, attentively, and in an unbiased manner' and to work hard to restoring the citizens' trust in the Public Prosecutor's Office of Macedonia.
"We are facing a challenge of restoring public trust lost in the past several years in the performance of the public prosecution and of establishing it as a professional institution prosecuting perpetrators of crimes. Thus, I will make efforts to strengthen the Public Prosecutor's Office to protect legality and to provide rule of law in the Republic of Macedonia," Joveski stated.
He vowed that the Public Prosecutor's Office would distance itself from the executive government, including other centers of power, and would operate as an independent state body in charge of prosecuting crime.
"I guarantee that the public prosecutors will act independently and I insist upon investigating and prosecuting crime and corruption and making decision solely on the basis of evidence and facts. They will strive toward establishing the truth," the new public prosecutor noted.
He said he had contacted with the Special Public Prosecution adding that cooperation between the two institutions had been improved. ba/15:02
