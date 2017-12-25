President Ivanov meets with new VMRO-DPMNE leader
- Monday, December 25, 2017 5:01 PM
Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met Monday with the newly-elected leader of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, his office said.
Ivanov congratulated Mickoski on his election as party leader and wished him success as president of VMRO-DPMNE.
President Ivanov expressed expectation that VMRO-DPMNE, being the largest opposition party in Macedonia, would play an active part in the processes of fulfilling the strategic goals of the country and in maintaining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Macedonia. ba/17:00
