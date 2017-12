Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will pay a visit to tobacco buyout points in Krivogastani and Prilep on Tuesday.

PM Zaev will be accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski. ik/08:28

