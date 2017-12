Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - A small New Year's book fair takes place in Skopje-based GEM Club, organized by Templum publishing house.

The fair, which runs through December 29, includes editions by a number of publishers.

The 2017 award "Novite!" will be presented at the final day of the event, followed by an evening dedicated to late author Liljana Dirjan (1953-2017). ik/08:32

