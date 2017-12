Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov is to deliver Tuesday his annual address in the parliament.

Ivanov is to refer to domestic and foreign policy developments related to the Republic of Macedonia in the outgoing year. sk/08:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.