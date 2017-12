Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - The draft-law ratifying the Agreement on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation between Macedonia and Bulgaria is on the agenda of the Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday.

The agenda also includes the draft-law ratifying the Night Work Convention 1990 and the Macedonia-United Arab Emirates treaty on regular air traffic within and outside their territories.

The Legislative Committee will also hold a session, discussing the amendments to the laws on the Judicial Council and witness protection, as well as the draft-law terminating the law on the council for determination of facts and responsibility of judges. ik/09:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.