MATTO: 2018 to mark investment boom by Turkish companies

Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - 2018 will see an investment boom by Turkish investors, Ajdovan Ademoski, head of the Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce (MATTO), told a year-end news conference on Tuesday.

"The current volume of trade exchange between Macedonia and Turkey stands at close to $300 million, but we strive toward reaching one billion dollars. There's huge interests from Turkish companies to invest, especially in agriculture, construction and the textile industry. Also, a plant is being built where cables for the automotive industry will be produced," Ademoski said answering journalist questions.

Speaking at the news conference, TAV Macedonia CEO Alper Ersoy said direct charter flights Eindhoven-Ohrid would be inaugurated starting May 2018 and until September.

The Eindhoven-Ohrid flight will be operated twice a week and it is expected to result in an increase of foreign tourists visiting Macedonia.

Moreover, MATTO presented the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) with a plaque as a recognition of its 'continuous and professional news coverage' and for the news agency's efforts in promoting Macedonian-Turkish economic ties.

Anadolu Agency and Turkish language daily Yeni Balkan received the same recognition. ba/14:38

