DM Sekerinska: Balkan countries stand ready to rise above the mist of nationalism

Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - NATO membership is of great benefit not only for Macedonia, being an aspirant-country, but for the Alliance itself too. An integrated Balkan region as part of NATO can be an additional stabilizing factor for Europe at large, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska says in a joint interview with her Montenegrin counterpart Predrag Boskovic for European Western Balkans.

According to Sekerinska, the region is ready to rise above the mist of nationalism and leave history to the historians.

"For the first time in history, in Macedonia our citizens voted outside of their ethnic and religious bloc. We think there is political and social capital here. We want to be a beacon for the Balkans and spread the message of coexistence. This is the cornerstone of our internal stability, the Macedonian Minister tells the web-portal.

Asked whether Montenegro's accession to NATO will have an effect on the countries in the region, DM Boskovic says that the success of Montenegro in terms of NATO membership is an incentive for other aspirants to be persistent in implementing the fundamental reforms that are a condition for membership.

"The example of our country will serve to our neighbours as a clear indication that the NATO door is open to all countries that have a strong political will and the necessary capacities to carry out reforms in all areas of society. Montenegro is ready to provide concrete, expert assistance to the aspirant countries in the field of integration processes," notes Boskovic.

Sekerinska calls the accession of Montenegro 'a positive instance and a motivating factor'.

"The accession of Montenegro very effectively communicated that the open-door policy is indeed real and that by fulfilling the necessary conditions and criteria membership is attainable. I know that in Macedonia we are deeply encouraged by this move and it is a lucid reminder that the Republic of Macedonia can be the 30th member of the Alliance," the Macedonian Minister says.

As regards Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration bid, Sekerinska adds that the country is making a headway on its path to NATO and EU.

"The internal consensus is unwavering, the commitment is unquestionable and the efforts are yielding fruit. We are not simply running the hoops here, we are building a system. Something which will ensure that what happened over the last decade never happens again. Macedonia is a European country, and we are determined to live as Europeans," Minister Sekerinska concludes. ba/15:56

