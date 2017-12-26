Government: Instead of advocating unity, President Ivanov calls for further divisions

Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov is supposed to be the first one to recognize citizens' expectations for political elites and leaders to raise above the party interests, abandon the polices of divisions and start advocating the ones of unity, the government said Tuesday commenting the Head of State's annual address in the Parliament.

'Instead of giving a statesman's speech, today Ivanov sent messages that call for further divisions and additionally oppose the concept for building a united society,' the government said in a press release.

Instead of championing a society of unity in a historic, vital period for Macedonia, Ivanov made attempt to question the dignity of state instructions equating the rule of law and principle of accountability with revanchism.

Consistent to its invitation all political stakeholders to recognize the moment that will pull Macedonia out of isolation, the government will continue to work hard on turning the country's strategic goals - a prosperous state for the citizens and the EU/NATO membership - into reality.

'The government is determined to do everything necessary to show Europe and the world that Macedonia is a country of citizens and political leaders with substantial democratic capacity, one that has left the divisions in the past and turned towards providing prosperity for its citizens,' the press release reads. lk/16:50

###

