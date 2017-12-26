PM Zaev-VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski: Opposition should take part in Macedonia's reform processes
- Tuesday, December 26, 2017 7:01 PM
Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and new opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski had a constructive meeting Tuesday in spite of their different opinions about certain issues, the government said in a press release.
PM Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski however agreed on the need of the opposition to take part in the reform processes in Macedonia.
They concluded that Macedonia's future was within the European Union and NATO, which calls for an engagement of political stakeholders, namely of both ruling and opposition parties, the press release reads. lk/18:58
