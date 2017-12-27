Presentation of finalised Economic Growth Plan

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Finalised Government’s Economic Growth Plan is to be presented Wednesday.

PM Zoran Zaev and Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev are to present the document at a press briefing in the government. sk/08:29

