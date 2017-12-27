“Violence in Centar” trial resumes Wednesday
- Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:50 AM
Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - New hearing in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case dubbed “Violence in Centar” will be held Wednesday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.
Fourteen people have been charged in this case for inciting the violence that occurred during the protests outside municipal building of Centar in June 2013.
Twelve more people have been charged in this case, including former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski, former Transport Minister Mile Janakieski and VMRO-DPMNE MP Daniela Rangelova.
Two other defendants Tomislav Lazarov and Jordan Ristevski pleaded guilty and received suspended sentences at the previous hearings. sk/08:49
