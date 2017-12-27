Parliament to vote on number of vice-speakers
- Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:59 AM
Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to vote Wednesday on the draft-decision over the number of vice-speakers.
According to the decision, the number of vice-speakers is increased from three to five, a proposal not supported by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.
Four other Parliament sessions are also scheduled, including bills and law amendments, as well as the opposition's interpellation motions for the agriculture and social policy ministers. ik/08:58
