Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 

Parliament to vote on number of vice-speakers

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  8:59 AM

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to vote Wednesday on the draft-decision over the number of vice-speakers.

According to the decision, the number of vice-speakers is increased from three to five, a proposal not supported by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Four other Parliament sessions are also scheduled, including bills and law amendments, as well as the opposition's interpellation motions for the agriculture and social policy ministers. ik/08:58

