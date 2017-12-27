МИА Лого
Speaker Xhaferi hands out New Year presents to children

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  2:51 PM

Speaker Xhaferi hands out New Year presents to children

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi handed out Wednesday New Year presents to pupils with special needs and to children battling cancer that are treated at the children's university clinic.

"The smile on the faces of these beautiful children while hanging out with them has reminded us once again that to share joy, positive thoughts and to lend a hand should be a day-to-day beacon guiding all people regardless of their profession and age," Speaker Xhaferi's office says in a press release. ba/14:50

