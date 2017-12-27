Skopje orders free public transportation to curb air pollution

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - As air pollution peaked off the charts in the Macedonian capital, the City of Skopje has reached a decision allowing free public transportation for everyone.

It is one of the several measures entering into force after being adopted by the City of Skopje, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said announcing the measures on Wednesday.

Free public transport will be in force until a reduction in air pollution is registered.

Other measures include termination of all construction activities across the capital, round-the-clock control of construction sites, intensive cleaning and sweeping of city streets and boulevards, etc.

Urging his administration to come to work by bus, Mayor Silegov also pleaded the public to use public transportation more, not to drive cars unless necessary or to carpool to work all the while urging the citizens to heat their homes using dry and genuine wood.

Air quality in Skopje has been worsening for two consecutive days. Concentration of PM10 particles was well over the safe level mark sometimes reaching 500 micrograms per cubic meter.

Anti-pollution measures have been put in place since Wednesday morning by the government. ba/16:01

