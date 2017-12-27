PM Zaev expects for opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs to return to Parliament
- Wednesday, December 27, 2017 3:53 PM
Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects for the opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies to attend the Q&A Parliament session, scheduled for Thursday.
If they fail to attend the session would be rather brief, as I've no intention to take questions from the MPs representing the majority, Zaev told reporters.
At my yesterday's meeting with new VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickovski we have agreed on many issues that are under the competences of parties, which however is not the case with court procedures, the PM said.
'I've said on numerous occasions that the detention measure should be enforced as last resort...I wish for a transparent procedure for everybody and if there is evidence they would be held accountable, if not they would be acquitted,' Zaev said and encouraged the courts to be independent in their work. lk/15:52
