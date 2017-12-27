МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 

Skopje court extends detention for 29 people involved in Parliament violent events

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  5:06 PM

Skopje court extends detention for 29 people involved in Parliament violent events

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - A Skopje court on Wednesday ordered an extension of the detention of 29 people in relation to the events of 27 April 2017 in Parliament.

The court extended the 30-day detention of 23 people, four people will remain under house arrest, whereas two people will be put under home confinement as a replacement for detention.

"The criminal council of the department for organized crime and corruption of the Basic Court Skopje I, acting upon a request of the Basic Public Prosecutor's Office for organized crime and corruption proposing extension of detention and house arrest of 29 people, in connection to the events in Parliament on April 27, has decided to accept the request and extend detention," the Criminal Court said in a press release.

The decision can be appealed, it said. ba/17:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/5/2017 3:46:55 PM Court orders detention, including house arrest, of six MPs
12/1/2017 11:51:09 AM Court replaces house arrest into detention for three persons
11/30/2017 4:20:40 PM Court orders 30-day detention for another two participants in Parliament incident
10/19/2017 3:23:02 PM Four Sela attackers get 30-day detention
7/18/2017 5:57:20 PM Appellate Court orders detention for three UBK officials

Mosaic

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of h...

Google releases its annual Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for ...

Trader makes million-dollar bet that bitcoin will triple next year

Online records from New York-based digital currenc...

Original Michael Myers actor to return to ‘Halloween’ franchise

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers, credited as...

Top