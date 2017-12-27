Skopje court extends detention for 29 people involved in Parliament violent events

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - A Skopje court on Wednesday ordered an extension of the detention of 29 people in relation to the events of 27 April 2017 in Parliament.

The court extended the 30-day detention of 23 people, four people will remain under house arrest, whereas two people will be put under home confinement as a replacement for detention.

"The criminal council of the department for organized crime and corruption of the Basic Court Skopje I, acting upon a request of the Basic Public Prosecutor's Office for organized crime and corruption proposing extension of detention and house arrest of 29 people, in connection to the events in Parliament on April 27, has decided to accept the request and extend detention," the Criminal Court said in a press release.

The decision can be appealed, it said. ba/17:05

