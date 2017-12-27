Constitutional session of National Coordinating Body for Protection of Children from Violence and Abuse

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Children victims of violence are among the most vulnerable ones. Therefore it is critical to have in place a systematic and coordinated approach to preventing or responding to violence against children, Labour, Social Policy Minister Mila Carovska said on Wednesday.

Trauma of endured violence and the lack of care during the childhood may have long-term effect and hence all activities should focus on preventing the violence against children, Carovska said at a constitutive session of the National Coordinating Body for Protection of Children from Violence and Abuse.

UNICEF Representative to Macedonia Benjamin Perks presented a report on the long-term effects of neglect, abuse and dysfunctional parenting on the children, their families and the society.

Recognizing the main reasons why the violence against children has been enduring in Macedonia, Perks underlined the need of a multi-agency cooperation with the aim to better protect children from violence and abuse.

The National Coordinating Body for Protection of Children from Violence and Abuse is constituted after a 18 month-brake under the government's decision of 5 December 2017. The body, as its title says, will coordinate and monitor all activities for protecting children from violence and neglect.

Chaired by Minister Carovska, the body brings together the Ministries of Labour, Social Policy, Internal Affairs, Education and Science, Health and Justice, several institutions for mental health care, UNICEF Office, the First Children's Embassy in the World - Megjashi; SOS Children's Village and the Council for Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency. lk/18:48

###

