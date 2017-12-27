PM Zaev, Vice-Premier Angjusev present final version of Economic Growth Plan

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs presented Wednesday at a press conference a final version of the government's plan for economic growth, which incorporates all suggestions of experts and citizens, voiced at public debates for the last three months.

As of Thursday, the document for supporting Macedonia's economy, will be available on the government's website and presented to all chambers of commerce. The plan foresees equal treatment for both domestic and foreign investors, offers support for boosting their cooperation and measures for hiking the country's export rate.

'The debates were rather useful and contributed to wrapping up the final document - a serious plan for economic growth upon which the government will draft a bill for regulating its systemic implementation that will enable a sustainable economic development,' PM Zaev told the press conference.

To that effect, Zaev said, about EUR 50 million has been allocated as part of 2018 budget, or 46 percent more in comparison to this year.

Angjusev said the plan was based on three pillars, namely financial support for all companies, enterprises conquering new markets, and SMEs.

'The plan is a fundament that will ensure economic growth and if recognized by investors I expect for the projected GDP growth of 3.2 percent to be surpassed next year,' Angjusev said. lk/20:36

###

