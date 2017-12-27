VMRO-DPMNE MPs won't attend Parliament Q&A session

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - The opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies will not attend tomorrow's Q&A session, interim coordinator of the party's parliamentary group Vlatko Gjorcev told MIA.

The party decided to boycott the Q&A session following the Skopje court order for extending the detention of 29 people, involved in Parliament violent events, including VMRO-DPMNE MPs.

'We are for dialogue, communication, normalization of the relations. Leaders of the (ruling) SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE held a meeting to that effect, while we have had phone conversations with SDSM MPs,' Gjorcev said.

The order for extending the detention of suspects is contrary to the wishes for reconciliation and resumption of dialogue, Gjorcev said.

The largest opposition party has been boycotting the Parliament since the enforcement of a detention measure for six VMRO-DPMNE MPs. Some of the opposition MPs however retook their seats only for President Gjorge Ivanov's annual address. The party has not made a final decision yet on its further steps in regard to its parliamentary activities.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev voiced expectation for the opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies to attend the Q&A Parliament session, scheduled for Thursday.

If they fail to attend the session would be rather brief, as I've no intention to take questions from the MPs representing the majority, Zaev told reporters. lk/21:06

