МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 

Q&A session in Parliament, VMRO-DPMNE absent

Thursday, December 28, 2017  8:21 AM

Q&A session in Parliament, VMRO-DPMNE absent

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to hold a Q&A session on Thursday, which VMRO-DPMNE said it would not attend.

The opposition party said the reason behind the decision is the ruling of the Criminal Court to extend the detention of suspects for the April 27 incidents in Parliament, including several MPs.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev voiced expectation Wednesday that the opposition deputies would attend the Q&A session.

"If they fail to attend, the session would be rather brief, as I've no intention to take questions from MPs representing the majority," Zaev told reporters.

The Parliament will also resume the 22. session, including amendments to the laws on the Judicial Council and witness protection, as well as the draft-law terminating the law on the council for determination of facts and responsibility of judges. ik/08:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/30/2015 9:50:08 AM Q&A session in Parliament
12/25/2014 2:58:50 PM Gruevski: Gentherm investment to open new 2.000 jobs in Prilep
12/25/2014 8:16:24 AM Parliament to hold Q&A session
1/30/2014 9:51:17 AM Q&A Parliament session

Mosaic

Vogue's top 10 best-dressed women in 2017

A 63-year-old first lady is on the list, as are yo...

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of h...

Google releases its annual Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for ...

Trader makes million-dollar bet that bitcoin will triple next year

Online records from New York-based digital currenc...

Top