Q&A session in Parliament, VMRO-DPMNE absent

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to hold a Q&A session on Thursday, which VMRO-DPMNE said it would not attend.

The opposition party said the reason behind the decision is the ruling of the Criminal Court to extend the detention of suspects for the April 27 incidents in Parliament, including several MPs.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev voiced expectation Wednesday that the opposition deputies would attend the Q&A session.

"If they fail to attend, the session would be rather brief, as I've no intention to take questions from MPs representing the majority," Zaev told reporters.

The Parliament will also resume the 22. session, including amendments to the laws on the Judicial Council and witness protection, as well as the draft-law terminating the law on the council for determination of facts and responsibility of judges. ik/08:18

