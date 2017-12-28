Trial of “Trista” case resumes

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The hearing in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case titled “Trista” is to be held Thursday in Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Former Assistant Interior Minister Gjoko Popovski is charged with misusing his official position and authorization, which deprived the budget of EUR 453.570 in the process of procurement of 300 vehicles for the Ministry of Interior, when he enabled several companies to be selected in the bidding procedure, although they had not submitted the lowest bid.

In the case according to the decision of the Court of Appeal the wiretapped conversations can be used as evidence against him.

This is the last trial scheduled for SPO’s case in the Criminal Court this year. sk/08:54

