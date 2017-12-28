Government measures to combat air pollution activated

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The Government's emergency measures to curb air pollution have entered into force. The measures are enforced when levels of fine PM10 particles exceed 200 μg/m for two consecutive days.

On Wednesday, the Hydrometeorological service reported that PM10 levels have exceeded the limits over the past couple of days, reaching up to 600 μg/m at certain measuring stations in Skopje and Tetovo.

The emergency measures include days off for pregnant women, people over 60 years of age, people suffering from chronic asthma, people who have had a stroke, etc. They also recommend that working hours should be reorganized for workers working outdoors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a ban on sporting events and games outdoors.

The State Environment Inspectorate is tasked with curbing emissions from plants awarded with B-integrated permits and increasing inspection of factories possessing A-integrated permit.

The Ministry of the Interior is obligated to activate the control of a traffic regime that has been already introduced for heavy cargo vehicles whose final destination isn't the capital Skopje.

Furthermore, state bodies, agencies, funds, public enterprises as well as municipalities are urged to cut by half the use of official vehicles.

The City of Skopje has decided to provide free public transport, while Centar municipality stopped the implementation of 31 urban plans for a period of two months. ik/08:42

